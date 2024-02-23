Expand / Collapse search

Thieves snatch watches from jewelry store's window display in Northwest

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Thieves stole several watches from the front window display of a jewelry store in Northwest Friday while customers and staff were inside. 

The smash-and-grab theft is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. 

According to the police report, officers were sent to the Tiny Jewel Box in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue for the report of an armed robbery around 12:57 p.m. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that an armed robbery did not take place and there were no shots fired as initially reported. 

The company told FOX 5 that everyone inside was safe during the incident. 

Tiny Jewel Box sells a wide selection of vintage jewelry along with Rolex watches.

