Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be more expensive this year

Holidays
Associated Press
Salt rubbed, roasted turkey with roasted parsnips, pan sauce, center and spiced pumpkin soup with maple syrup in roasted pumpkins, are part of a Thanksgiving dinner table. ( (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be a bit more expensive this year for Virginia families.

The Virginia Farm Bureau reports that its annual grocery store price survey shows that the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 adults is expected to be about $64.24, or $6.42 per person.

That compares with the average cost of $52.30 for a 10-person meal last Thanksgiving.

The prices were reported by volunteer shoppers around the state using no promotional sales or coupons.

The meal includes a 16-pound turkey, a 4-pound bone-in ham, stuffing, potatoes, assorted vegetables and pumpkin pie.