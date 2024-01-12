Teen grazed in head by bullet after involved in armed carjacking in DC: police

Authorities say a teenage boy was grazed in the head by a bullet after he and three others were involved in an armed carjacking overnight.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says the carjacking was reported in the 1900 block of 14th Street in the southeast around 3 a.m.

Police reported a 2024 red Toyota Camry with DC tags JG7252 being stolen. A black sedan with MD tags was following behind.

Barnard was on the scene in the 3300 block of Benning Road where the stolen Camry was found in the median with shattered windows.

Investigators say the teen will face charges in the carjacking. They are looking for three others who were also involved.