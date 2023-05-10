Teen girl dead after double shooting inside District Heights home

A teenage girl is dead after a double shooting inside a home in Prince George's County.

The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday inside a house in the 1800 block of Tanow Place in District Heights.

Once at the scene, police found a man and a girl suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

Both were hospitalized. The tee girl later died. The condition of the man is unknown. The relationship between the two is not known.

The shooting remains under investigation.