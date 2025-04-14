Expand / Collapse search

Teen driver fatally shot, found mile away in shopping center

Published  April 14, 2025 11:40am EDT
Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed at a shopping center in Ashburn.

ASHBURN - A teen driver was fatally shot in the neck Saturday evening, according to police. 

What we know:

The fatal shooting occurred on the 43000 block of Hillmont Terrace in Broadlands Saturday evening, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. 

The victim is a teen male, police say. He was found in a vehicle in the Harris Teeter parking lot at Southern Walk Plaza – just over a mile from where the shooting occurred – around 6:00 p.m.

Neighbors near Hillmont Terrace had reported a collision between what appeared to be the victim's vehicle and another car. 

The incident was initially ruled a stabbing, but investigations later determined that the teen driver had been shot in the neck. 

FOX 5 learned one shopper and another passerby tried to stop the victim's bleeding, but the teen's wounds were not survivable. 

What's next:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department is expected to give a "significant update" Monday, according to FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick. 

The Source: This story includes information from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and reporting from FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick. 

