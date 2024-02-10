Teen assaulted, shots fired during an attempted armed robbery in Southeast: police

Police are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects who attempted to rob a teenager in Anacostia.

Teen assaulted, shots fired during an attempted armed robbery in Anacostia: police





According to police, on Friday, February 9, around 8:10 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects demanded property from one of the teens and a struggle ensued. A second teen was assaulted.

Police say during the struggle, one of the suspects produced a gun and fired a single shot. The victims were not injured and were able to escape. The suspects fled in a vehicle without taking any property.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.