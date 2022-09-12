Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple.

Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police do not believe there's any threat to the community.

The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison was a science teacher at Auburn Middle School.

The school notified staff and families early Saturday morning, and school officials have made plans to support students and staff on Monday.

"The well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," Auburn Principal Matt Yonkey said. "We will do everything we can to help them through this experience."

Mr. Garrison taught at the school since 2016.

