TC Williams High School to be renamed Alexandria High School

The Alexandria City Public School Board has voted unanimously to change the name of T.C. Williams High School to Alexandria High School.

In addition, they voted unanimously to change the name of Matthew Maury Elementary School to Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School.

The name changes arrive at the tail end of a flurry of revisions to monuments and names in Virginia and beyond reflecting a legacy of racism in the United States.

The movement began as the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter.

T.C. Williams High was named after Thomas Chambliss Williams, a segregationist whose views ACPS says, "could not have been more inconsistent with the vibrant, diverse and inclusive place we know today."

Matthew Maury Elementary was named after a commander of the Confederate Navy.

