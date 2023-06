Tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate overturns in Hagerstown; businesses in area evacuated

Authorities say a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate overturned in Hagerstown Monday morning prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. along southbound Interstate 81 north of Halfway Boulevard.

Maryland State Police say nearby businesses within 1,500 feet of the scene have been asked to evacuate.

Detours have been established forcing northbound I-81 traffic to exit onto Halfway Boulevard and southbound traffic to exit onto US Route 40 west. I-81 will remain closed for an extended time.