Taco Bell unveils new Knoxville-exclusive menu item

Taco Bell is unveiling a new menu item – and it's only available in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Marble City customers will be the first to try the new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

The fast food giant's take on a chicken and cheese empanada will be served with spicy ranch sauce for "extra craveable dipping," Taco Bell said.

The announcement comes as Taco Bell announced that they are removing the beloved Quesarito from their menu. The quesadilla-wrapped burrito was a fan favorite.

But the Quesarito's exit comes with the return of the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Bacon Club Chalupa (Credit: Taco Bell)

The Bacon Club Chalupa – which has been on and off menus since 1999 – is the chain's take on a club sandwich.

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito features a double serving of steak with a layer of cheese on the exterior. It was last available in winter 2021.

Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito (Credit: Taco Bell)

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito will sell in stores for $4.99, whereas the Bacon Club Chalupa will cost $3.49.

There is a possibility that the Quesarito will be back on menus in the future. Taco Bell is known for bringing back past menu items for temporary periods.

Fox Business reached out to Taco Bell for a statement but did not hear back.

