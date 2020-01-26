Suspects in custody after fatal stabbing at Union Station Metro, police say

article

UPDATE (1:29 P.M.): D.C. police say two suspects are in custody following the fatal stabbing. Officials declined to elaborate further.

UPDATE (1:16 P.M.): Metro says Union Station has reopened:

(ORIGINAL): A manhunt is underway after a fatal stabbing Sunday morning at the Union Station Metro.

It happened around 8:21 a.m. in the downtown Metro station. Red Line service is disrupted as police search for two suspects, who police say are a woman and man in their 20s:

Authorities tell Fox 5's Stephanie Ramirez there is one victim:

A Metro spokesperson says an altercation on the mezzanine level of the Metro station appears to have led to the stabbing.

Metro says Red Line trains are bypassing Union Station as D.C. police investigate the scene. Shuttle buses are available:



This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.