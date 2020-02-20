Suspected serial armed robber accused of using buying-and-selling apps to lure victims

A suspected serial armed robber is behind bars in DC, accused of using buying-and-selling apps to lure his victims.

The 17-year-old juvenile is responsible for at least seven different thefts, police said.

He’s suspected of meeting most of his victims online using apps like OfferUp, 5miles, and letgo. He’d agree to a transaction, police said, before he — along with one or two additional suspects — would rob the victims when they arrived to make the exchange. Five of the crimes are alleged to have happened at the 100 block of Irvington Street SW, which is a largely residential area.

So what can you do to stay safe when making a similar transaction? Security expert Derrick Parks, the president and CEO of Metropolitan Protective Services, said the most important thing is to pick a safe spot to meet.

“You want to be in an area that you know and you feel comfortable with and that you know there’s a lot of ambient protection around. So police stations, fire stations, areas like that I think go a long way,” Parks explained.

Police said they’re still searching for the other suspects.