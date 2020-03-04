Suspected police impersonator arrested in Montgomery County: PD

article

A suspected police impersonator was arrested in Montgomery County after investigators said he used flashing red and blue lights to pull over a vehicle. Now they want to know if more victims are out there.

Yerko Pallominy-Arce is accused of conducting the traffic stop on the Inter-County Connector in late February while driving an orange-colored Scion equipped with the lights. Officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources saw the stop in progress and intervened, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.

“We’re obviously concerned that this individual may have attempted to pull other people over within Montgomery County,” Ofc. Rick Goodale said Wednesday. “So we’re putting out the photo of the vehicle and a photo of the individual who was arrested to see if maybe anybody else had any interaction or dealings with this individual where he may have been representing himself as a police officer.”

Goodale said investigators still aren’t sure why Pallominy-Arce attempted to pull over the driver.

Anyone with additional information regarding Pallominy-Arce or similar incidents is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.