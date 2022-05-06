Police continue to investigate suspected overdoses that killed 10 in Northeast

At least 17 suspected narcotics overdoses remain under investigation in the District.

According to a Metropolitan Police report, the incidents occurred between April 9 and April 15 in Northeast. The suspected overdoses resulted in the death of ten people.

FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: DEA issuing warning after string of overdose deaths in DC

Authorities are not positive fentanyl was involved, however, a similar occurrence in April led to 10 of the 18 people who overdosed dying over a three-day period. That case took place in Northeast D.C. and police confirmed it was due to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl.

The DEA says a big part of the problem is kids, teens, and adults are buying Xanax, Oxycodone, and Adderall pills that seem real, but are not.

The D.C. region is seeing a 30% increase from 2020 to 2021 in the number of overdoses, impacting people of all ages and from different walks of life, the agency says.

The DEA says don't take pills that aren't prescribed to you by your doctor. This is a conversation they are encouraging everybody to have with their loved ones to prevent another tragedy.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the April 9-15 medical emergencies and deaths.