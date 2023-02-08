Suspect taken into custody after deadly shooting in Laurel

A man is dead, and a suspect is in custody, after a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel.

Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East.

At a press conference at the scene, Corporal Chris Anderson said the man died at the scene. He said a suspect fled from the area in a dark sedan.

"It can happen anywhere at any time, there’s no prerequisite for a time and place for a crime to occur whether it’s a homicide or something a lot less severe," Anderson said. "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. It’s hard for us to make sense of things sometimes."

Investigators identified the victim on Thursday as 32-year-old Antwaun D. Conyers of New Carrollton.

Police spent hours on the scene investigating their second homicide of the year and first shooting death of 2023. There was a heavy police presence lining Russett Green East for hours Wednesday as evidence technicians and homicide detectives investigated and canvassed the area.

The crime scene unfolded next to the Russett Green Shopping Center. Neighbors like Cynthia Jennifer told FOX 5 it’s disturbing.

"It’s horrible. I mean we’ve never seen nothing like this around here," Jennifer said. "I won’t walk around here no more. I’ll take my dog somewhere else because to get shot in broad daylight like this – nope, nope, nope because I don’t like trouble and I don’t want to be around it."

Preliminarily, police believe the victim and the shooter were known to each other.

On Friday, police announced one of the suspects involved in the incident was taken into custody. Police did not release details on the suspect or if any charges were filed against the person.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700.

This is a developing story. Stay with us FOX 5 for updates.