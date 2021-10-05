Suspect suffered gunshot wound during confrontation with DC police: officials

A suspect was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound during a confrontation with D.C. police in a Northeast neighborhood on Tuesday, officials say.

Police declined to confirm whether the suspect – who allegedly had a machete and a BB gun - had been shot by police during the incident in the McDonald Place, Northeast.

The incident began early in the afternoon on Tuesday when the suspect barricaded himself, prompting police to shut down the 5700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast and Blair Road and McDonald Place, Northeast.

Police have not indicated what the man’s condition might be.

