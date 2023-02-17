Suspect on the run after shooting, fire in Brooksville

Hernando County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting and structure fire on Erma Road and Star Road in Brooksville.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies arrived after the shooting stopped, and they weren't sure if the suspect had gone back into the house, which was engulfed in flames.

The sheriff said at least one person was taken to the hospital and others were probably injured, but the situation was still unfolding as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies did know they were looking for a man named Steve Rosa, 64, who was to be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," Nienhuis said.

All residents in the area are being urged by investigators to remain indoors as they continue to search for the suspect, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Pictured: Aerial view of shooting, structure fire scene in Brooksville.

The shooter is described as a white male with an unshaven face wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, according to investigators. Officials believe he is armed with several guns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.