Suspect detained after woman found dead in car at Frederick Co. Costco distribution center

A woman was found dead inside a car at the Costco distribution center in Monrovia, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the distribution center on Intercoastal Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found the female victim dead inside of a truck. A suspect was detained at the scene. Detectives are continuing to investigate the woman's death.

No additional information about the victim or suspect has been released at this time.

