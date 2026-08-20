The Brief Man shot around 9:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights. Suspect stole vehicle and drove it into Washington, D.C., police say. Arrest made near F Street and North Capitol Street; investigation is ongoing.



Authorities arrested a man near Union Station on Thursday after he allegedly stole the vehicle of a man he shot earlier that morning in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Police say the shooting was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in the Fairmount Heights neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and drove it into Washington, D.C., where he was taken into custody near F Street and North Capitol Street, close to Union Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Suspect arrested in DC after allegedly stealing vehicle of man he shot in Prince George’s: police