Nearly half of kids riding school bus have had close call with dangerous driver: Survey

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The Brief Nearly half of children riding the school bus have had a close call with a dangerous driver, according to a new survey. It also found that 53% of parents believe dangerous driving continues because drivers don't think they'll be caught. The national survey is from the Governors Highway Safety Association.



Just how safe are children when they hop on the bus to go to school?

What we know:

A new national survey from the Governors Highway Safety Association found that nearly half of children riding the school bus have had a close call with a dangerous driver. The survey also found that 53% of parents believe dangerous driving continues because drivers don’t think they’ll be caught.

Nine in 10 parents support automated stop-arm camera enforcement to hold drivers accountable for illegally passing school buses, according to the survey results. That technology is already in use in many school districts in the Washington, D.C. area.

The survey was funded BusPatrol, which bills itself as the nation's leading provider of school bus stop-arm enforcement solutions.

"Anyone who’s a parent thinks, ‘hey, my kid going to school should be the safest thing they do in their day,’ but the reality is, is that the roadway is one of the most dangerous things any of us do in our day," said BusPatrol President and Chief Innovation Officer Justin Meyers.

What they're saying:

Parents told FOX 5 they weren't surprised by the survey's findings.

"Them running lights, them not completely coming to a full stop sign, kids not seeing them cut corners," said mom Ardee Revell. "It’s just, it’s been chaotic, especially since the school year has started."

With school starting back up, many local police departments have also been raising awareness about driving safely around school buses.