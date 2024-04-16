Sunny and warm Tuesday with highs in the 70s; showers likely Wednesday

A beautiful spring Tuesday in the Washington, D.C. region with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

Expect a dry day with clear skies. High temperatures will be around 75 degrees.

Showers are likely on Wednesday with thunderstorms also possible later in the evening.

Thursday and Friday remain unsettled with a chance of showers on both days. A mostly sunny Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. Showers are possible on Sunday.