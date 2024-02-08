Summer camp frenzy: DMV families scramble as spots fill up fast

Nationwide and here in the D.C. region, summer camp spots are filling up fast and in a hurry despite rising demand and even increasing costs.

In fact, by many accounts, now could be too late to secure a spot in a summer camp program.



At Camp What A Kid, along with numerous other camps throughout the DMV area, there is a waitlist for their highly sought-after summer camp program.

Those accepted receive a handbook but those who have waited until now to enroll their children in a summer camp may have to explore other options.

Those who are admitted receive a handbook, but parents who have waited until now to enroll their children in a summer camp may need to consider alternative options.

Julie Christensen, the senior director at Silo Center Programs, believes families need care during the summer.

"We’ve got working families, and they need a happy, safe place for their kids to learn and grow," Christensen said. "I think it grows every year. The reputation we have and the great programs we have, the demand is great!"



The Washington Post reported that registrations for some local summer camps have been full since early December.

The Post claims costs can run between $400–$800 a week and up to $2,000 a week for overnight camps.

Families who miss out on popular summer camps have other options including county-run programs, library-operated camps, faith-based camps, and more.

These options are also less expensive.



