Student taken to hospital after school bus crash in Montgomery County
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DARNESTOWN, Md. - A student was taken to a local hospital after a school bus was involved in a collision in Darnestown on Friday evening, according to Montgomery County first responders.
The two-vehicle crash, involving a Montgomery County Public School bus, was reported around 3:23 p.m. in the area of Darnestown Road and Black Rock Road.
Three high school-aged students and the bus driver were evaluated by first responders. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. One of the students was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene.
The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.