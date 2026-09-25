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Student taken to hospital after school bus crash in Montgomery County

By
FOX 5 DC
Montgomery County
Published September 25, 2026 6:25 PM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 6:25 PM EDT
article

Montgomery County Police Cruiser

The Brief

    • One student was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a school bus was involved in a crash. 
    • The crash was reported in Darnestown, Maryland.
    • A Montgomery County Public School bus was involved in the collision. 

DARNESTOWN, Md. - A student was taken to a local hospital after a school bus was involved in a collision in Darnestown on Friday evening, according to Montgomery County first responders. 

The two-vehicle crash, involving a Montgomery County Public School bus, was reported around 3:23 p.m. in the area of Darnestown Road and Black Rock Road.

Three high school-aged students and the bus driver were evaluated by first responders. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. One of the students was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said. 

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene. 

The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. 

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