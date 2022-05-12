Student stabbed near Gaithersburg High School, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Two Gaithersburg High School students were involved in a stabbing just before classes ended on Wednesday.
Montgomery County police say the incident took place right down the street from the school near South Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located both students. The teenage suspect was placed into custody & the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.