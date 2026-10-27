Street closures, parking restrictions announced for 39th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race

Street closures and parking restrictions will take effect Tuesday across parts of Washington, D.C. for the 39th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race, the city's pre-Halloween tradition celebrating the diversity of the District's LGBTQ+ community.

The race, which dates back to the 1980s, begins at 9 p.m. and will be held along 17th Street between R and Church Streets.

Parking restrictions begin at noon Tuesday, followed by street closures starting at 2 p.m.

Here is a full list of street closures and parking restrictions:

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16th Street to 17th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the following street may be closed intermittently to vehicle traffic for public safety reasons:

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.