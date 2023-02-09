article

A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago.

Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.

The sheriff's office did not mention what items were stolen from both businesses, however, Ford has been charged with one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and two counts of firearm use in the commission of a felony.

She is currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.



