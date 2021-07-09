Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy hits, kills pedestrian

A Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy has hit and killed a pedestrian crossing the street, according to the sheriff's office.

READ MORE: Virginia trio faces more than 80 charges in corpse defilement, murder investigation

The deputy was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road when he struck the pedestrian crossing the roadway at Center Street.

The 44-year-old male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The sheriff's office says this is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.