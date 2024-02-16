Navy Yard sports bar closing due to increased crime, less government workers

Another D.C. restaurant is shutting its doors for good.

Stadium Sports Bar & Smokehouse announced its closure this week, citing a combination of factors that have rendered continued operation financially unfeasible.

The drastic reduction in the number of government workers returning to work in D.C., the passing of Initiative 82, and the uptick in crime were each listed as contributing factors in a statement on its site.

The owners, Tom Johnson, and the Managing Partner Hill Restaurant Group, said they remain proud of the restaurant's accomplishments and look forward to the possibility of reopening in a new location in the future.

They expressed gratitude to the dedicated team members, loyal guests, and supportive local community. The closure, the owners said, will not result in bankruptcy for Hill Restaurant Group, ensuring that vendors are not financially impacted.

Stadium Sports Bar & Smokehouse will continue to operate as a private event space until the end of the year.