St. Mary's County investigating car accident as homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a car accident as a homicide after the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, 23-year-old Malic Quinn Freeland died at a shock trauma center where he had been undergoing treatment following a car crash.



Freeland was found in the crashed vehicle on Feb. 26. Upon investigating, deputies found that the car accident was caused by the victim having sustained a gunshot wound.



The victim is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200 or email Benjamin.Raley@stmaryscountymd.gov.