Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for next superintendent

The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its next superintendent.

The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year.

The board's decision to select Taylor has upset some parents, and school officials who argue he has no

background or experience in education. Some board members also expressed concerns about the salary.

On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education voted to grant a superintendent’s license to Taylor.

In a brief statement to FOX 5, Taylor said: "I am very proud of having been certified for licensure as a division superintendent by the Virginia BOE."

