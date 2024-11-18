Spirit Airlines declares bankruptcy: How it impacts holiday travelers

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving season, with a record-breaking 5.8 million projected to take to the skies, according to a new report from AAA.

This surge in travel comes as Spirit Airlines, one of the nation’s largest budget carriers, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, raising concerns for some travelers.

Airports across the country, including those in the nation’s capital, are bracing for one of the busiest holiday travel seasons.

While most holiday travelers will hit the road, millions will rely on air travel. Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy announcement is prompting some passengers to reconsider their plans.

"I'm really glad that I switched to American Airlines last minute," said Joselyn Hernandez, a traveler who recently changed her ticket from Spirit. "Literally two hours ago."

Spirit assured passengers in an open letter on Monday that all tickets, credits, and loyalty points will remain valid, and operations will continue as usual. However, some travel experts advise caution.

"For my clients, I’d suggest not flying with Spirit or purchasing Spirit tickets in advance," said Adriannea Smith, owner of Standby with Adrie, a travel agency specializing in budget-friendly travel.

Smith emphasized the importance of travel insurance for anyone planning to book flights.

"If my clients already have tickets with Spirit, they can keep them," Smith said. "But I’d really recommend anyone buying new Spirit tickets to make sure they have travel insurance or trip protection to protect their investment in the long run."

Aviation experts suggest Spirit’s bankruptcy is unlikely to disrupt operations in the short term. Sean Cudahy, an aviation reporter with The Points Guy, explained, "This is a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The airline is restructuring and can continue business as usual in the coming months."

Still, Cudahy warned all air travelers to prepare for a hectic holiday season.

"I would pack your patience if you are heading into the airport," he said. "We can expect to see crowds spread out over Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the busiest."

While travel experts predict smooth skies for most passengers, Joselyn Hernandez expressed lingering anxiety.

"I’m a little anxious because I’ve gotten so many texts that they’ve delayed or changed my flight," she said. "I’m scared I’ll be stuck in Puerto Rico, but excited at the same time."

Under a new federal policy, the Department of Transportation requires airlines to issue refunds for canceled flights, ensuring travelers are protected if their plans are disrupted.