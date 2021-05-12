Special space in Hyattsville for female content creators

CAMPspace is a unique studio in Hyattsville that was originally set up to give women of color a space for content creation.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

It's the brain child of founder and owner, Patrice Cameau. "We gotta think beyond just pushing it out. Be deliberate about the content you create," Cameau told FOX 5 regarding advice for content creators,

"Think through the marketing plan of what you plan to put out. Call on your allies in your content community. It's more than just pretty pictures."