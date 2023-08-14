A vicious attack on a Montgomery County Ride On bus is now under investigation.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman whose mom says she has special needs, told police she was assaulted by three passengers who boarded the Route 48 bus she was on last Thursday.

Around 3 p.m. that day, officers from the Rockville City Police Department responded to the 1600 block of East Gude Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. The victim told police that two males and one female began teasing her on the bus. For reasons unknown, the female allegedly began hitting the victim in the face.

Once the bus came to a stop, police said, the suspects ran away.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The victim was treated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel at the scene.

Her family sent FOX 5 photos that appear to show the victim with a swollen left eye.

Related article

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.