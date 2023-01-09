Southbound lanes on I-495 blocked after stolen tractor-trailer stopped by police

Fairfax County Police temporarily blocked lanes on I-495 Monday night after a tractor-trailer was stolen, police say.

Fairfax County's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unite conducted a traffic stop on a stolen tractor-trailer Monday on I-495 southbound near Braddock Rd.

The driver is in custody and by 6:15 p.m. authorities said the truck was removed from the roadway. Detectives are still investigating the incident. However, all lanes in the area have reopened.