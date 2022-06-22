Something in the Water 2022: Police identify person of interest in possible festival phone thefts

Police have identified a person of interest related to the theft of multiple phones, that may have happened at the Something in the Water festival.

The festival was held Friday-Sunday along Independence Avenue in D.C.

Police said at some point during the three-day event, police discovered the person on interest in possession of multiple cell phones that police believe were taken from attendees of the festival.

Investigators released a surveillance picture of the person in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Police ask that anyone who may have had their phone stolen, or anyone with information about the woman or the thefts to call 202-727-9099 or text the MPD's tip line at 50411.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.