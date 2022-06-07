Snyder, Goodell yet to respond to House Oversight Committee’s invite to workplace conduct hearing

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform wants to hear from National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder regarding their investigation into the team's workplace conduct.

Congress sent letters to the league and team requesting the presence of Goodell and Snyder for a hearing on June 22.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh said the Committee's letter asked them to both respond by Monday. At this time there has been no response from either the league or the team.

Congress launched their investigation into the organization's workplace culture in October 2021 after the league declined to release a report about an independent review it oversaw, which led to a $10 million fine.

The committee described the upcoming hearing as the next step in the investigation and said it will examine how the NFL handles allegations of workplace misconduct and how it sets and enforces standards for all teams.

In the summer of 2020, Snyder hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate allegations of workplace misconduct after several former employees made assertions about the work environment. The league took over control of that investigation, which concluded last summer.

Congress has urged Goodell to release a written report of the investigation. The league has said repeatedly it has no plans to do so.

In addition to the workplace conduct investigation Umeh says the league is looking into sexual assault allegations against Snyder, and the Federal Trade Commission was sent a letter by the committee for possible financial improprieties.

Umeh says Snyder has denied the sexual assault allegations and the team has denied any financial wrongdoing.