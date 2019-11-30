Small Business Saturday takes over Old Town Alexandria

Small Business Saturday is taking over the country and Old Town Alexandria is no exception.

The northern Virginia city is home to more than 40 locally owned mom and pop shops and boutiques. It's considered the DC area’s Shop Small headquarters.

This year, city leaders say there will be caroling and candy canes and more.

A reported 67 cents of each dollar spent by shoppers will go back in the community in some way, shape or form.

The city of Alexandria is offering free parking at meters and special in-store activities. Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis reports to celebrate Small Business Saturday: