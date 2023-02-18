Silver Spring apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 19 injured; More than 400 residents displaced

article

A three-alarm fire early Saturday morning at a high rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland left 1 person dead, 19 others, including three firefighters, injured, and more than 400 residents displaced.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) officials said the fire broke out around 6 a.m. at the building located at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment building located at 8750 Georgia Avenue.

Once at the scene, fire crews noticed heavy flames in the back of the building, which they learned were coming from an apartment on the building's seventh floor.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

Crews quickly rushed into the building to battle the flames and evacuate residents.

During the fire, officials said they received several 9-1-1 calls about residents who were trapped in their apartments.

Crews were able to evacuate the people inside the building.

17 of those people were hospitalized with a wide variety of injuries, ranging from critical to non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said 10 were transported from the scene, while seven others later self reported to hospitals.

On Saturday afternoon, MCFRS officials announced that one of the residents, an adult woman, died from her injuries.

Officials also confirmed that three pets, two dog and one cat, also died as a result of the fire.

Three firefighters were also injured battling the fire. They were all taken to area hospitals with minor injuries and later released, according to MCFRS officials.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

Officials said an investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

On Saturday evening, officials announced that more than 400 residents from 208 apartments in the building are displaced.

Officials said residents were temporarily placed in the Double Tree Hotel, which is across the street from the building, after the fire. They added that those who cannot return to their apartments Saturday, can go to the Coffield Recreational Center, located at 2450 Lyttonsville Road, for assistance.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

Officials did not indicate a timeline for when the displaced residents can return to the building.

Several Montgomery County agencies, as well as the Red Cross, will be helping the residents.

Georgia Avenue between Cameron Street and Spring Street remains closed off as crews work the scene.

PHOTO: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

According to MCFRS, the building suffered about $1.5 million in damage as a result of the fire.