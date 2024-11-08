Shooting outside United Medical Center leaves 1 man dead; woman injured

A man was shot and killed outside United Medical Center on Friday afternoon, and D.C. police are investigating whether the shooting was connected to another one earlier in the day.

Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South LaShay Makal told reporters that the victim, whose age has not been confirmed, was shot in his upper body near the Southeast D.C. hospital in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue.

Makal said the victim was found "breathing but unconscious" when officers and medical personnel arrived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

He later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Makal also mentioned that a woman was assaulted during the shooting and was receiving treatment for her injuries.

Makal provided additional details on the ongoing investigation, noting that around 11 a.m., officers had responded to another shooting in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

In that incident, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, police received information about a second shooting victim arriving at a local hospital. The man had also sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body, and detectives believe he too was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Surveillance cameras captured photos of a gray sedan believed to be connected to the Southern Avenue shooting, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to locate the shooter.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to locate the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.