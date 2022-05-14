Shooting at Silver Spring Transit Center leaves 1 person hurt; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone near the Silver Spring Metro station, according to authorities.

Metro Transit Police said officers responded around 9 a.m. Saturday to the Silver Spring Transit Center located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road.

At the scene, police found a victim who had been shot. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating the shooting, police determined that the suspect shot the victim after the two got into a fight.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, and they have not released any details about the person.

As a result of the shooting, the Silver Spring Metro was closed to both rail and bus service for a short period of time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.