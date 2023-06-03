Shooting at Silver Spring block party leaves 16-year-old girl hospitalized

Authorities from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) responded to a reported shooting incident on Friday night around 9:58 p.m. in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered several shell casings scattered across the parking lot. The shooting had resulted in damage to three vehicles and an apartment building.

A 16-year-old girl was found shot at the scene and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injuries are currently determined to be non-life-threatening.

According to detectives, a dark-colored sedan with possibly three to four occupants drove up to the scene and began firing into the crowd. Fortunately, apart from a teenage girl, no other individuals sustained injuries during the incident. However, three parked cars at an adjacent apartment building were struck by bullets.

The 30-plus shell casings at the crime scene, indicated the use of both a handgun and a high-powered rifle.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with no suspects currently in custody. Detectives are urging anyone who attended the party and may have captured cell phone videos of the incident to come forward and contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.