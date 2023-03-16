Coolidge HS student robbed at gunpoint during DC School Chancellor visit

A Calvin Coolidge High School student was robbed at gunpoint Thursday during a visit by D.C. School Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee.

Authorities say the student was walking to the building when a vehicle with three people inside pulled up next to him. The armed driver of the car got out and demanded the student's property. After the student complied, the driver fled back to the vehicle and drove off.

Police describe the car as a newer model Black 4-door Infiniti Sedan with tinted windows. The student was not injured in the robbery.

Ferebee was visiting the school when the robbery occurred. "I've talked with several students in the building today – I was here for a visit – and students have a sense of safety here and they understand the adults here are here to protect them," he said.

Ferebee said Coolidge and nearby Ida B. Wells Middle School were placed on lockdown. Whittier Elementary School was placed on alert.

"You don't want these incidents to happen, it's very unfortunate, very concerning, but it is also good to see that our procedures are being followed"