Senior Skip Day Shooting: 3 wounded teens released from hospital; search for suspect continues

Students returned to the classrooms Monday in Prince George's County after a weekend shooting during a high school "senior skip day" gathering left five teens hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday at Schrom Hills Park where several hundred students were having a water gun fight which has become an annual tradition for high school seniors in the area.

Greenbelt Police estimated that between 500 and 600 kids were participating in the gathering. Officers had arrived at the park before the shooting to monitor the event and reported hearing about eight to 10 gunshots.

Rome Kpakima, a student who was at the event when the shooting happened, spoke with FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick and called the incident "very frightening." Kpakima said she was having fun and dancing before scrambling to safety with friends after shots rang out. Video showed the chaos surrounding the shooting showing students running and ducking for cover.

Investigators believe there was a single shooter who escaped in the crowd.

No arrests or motive have been announced.

The shooting victims are ages 16 to 18. Three of the five have been released from the hospital. Officials say the condition of the most seriously injured student has improved.

