Senior dogs find forever home in Alexandria after forming lifelong bond

A pair of senior dogs have found a new family just in time for the new year in Alexandria!

Twelve-year-old bonded canine sisters Sophie and Joey have been looking for a new home ever since their lifelong senior owner found herself unable to care for them anymore.

The owner's one wish was that these two dogs, who had lived together their entire lives, not be separated from each other.

The team from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria worked to get the word out about the bonded senior pair, and on Thursday, they were adopted together!

