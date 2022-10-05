Senior citizen struck, killed by vehicle in Northwest DC

Authorities say a female is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest D.C. Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 5:30 a.m. near 10th and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Venancie Musabe, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported her to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she died a short time later.

Investigators say the driver of the Dodge Charger remained at the scene.

The 900 and 1000 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW was shut down to traffic as police investigated the incident.

