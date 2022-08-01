Senate confirms first Black Marine 4-star general

The Senate has confrimed Michael Langley to be a four-star general in the United States Marine Corps.

Langley is now the first Black four-star general in the history of the Marines.

It's a historic nomination 246 years in the making!

A confirmation hearing in the Senate has been set to select a new leader in charge of U.S. Forces in Africa.

General Langley has commanded at every level during his 37-year career in the Marines.

He’s served in Afghanistan, Somalia, and Japan, and has held top jobs within the Pentagon. Plus, Langley has led U.S. Forces in Europe and Africa.

The Louisiana native also holds degrees from the U.S. Naval War College and U.S. Army War College.