Senate approves stopgap bill to avert shutdown

The Senate approved a measure on Thursday that would avert a government shutdown.

According to Fox News Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram, the vote was 74-20.

The bill is now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

With Presidential approval, the bill would sustain government funding through Dec. 20.

According to RollCall.com, the President’s chief liaison to Capitol Hill, Eric Ueland, said in a statement Wednesday that he “remains on track” to sign the continuing resolution.

Without the bill passing, government funding would have run out at 11:59:59 tonight.

On Tuesday, the House voted to approve the shot-term spending bill, which keeps federal agencies running for another month in hopes the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

