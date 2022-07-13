Security guard at Annapolis Mall carjacked while on-duty

A security guard was carjacked while on-duty in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police say the incident happened at the Westfield Annapolis Mall, located at 2002 Annapolis Mall, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who police say was on-duty working as a security guard at the time, was assaulted and pulled from the driver's seat of their marked security vehicle before the suspect took the car and fled the scene.

Police later found the stolen car driving in the area of Forest Drive and Spa Road in Annapolis where they tried to stop the car.

After those attempts failed, police used stop sticks to disable the car in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Glen Burnie. Police say after the car was disabled, the suspect tried to flee the area on foot, but was caught by officers a short time later.

The suspect, identified as Brandy Whitmore, 35, of Annapolis was taken into custody and charged in relation to the incident.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries during the carjacking, and is expected to recover.