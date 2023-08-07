Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for women involved in Ocean City bus assault

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Ocean City
FOX 5 DC

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police are investigating an alleged assault reported on a city bus over the weekend.

A beachgoer – caught on a cellphone camera wearing a white bathing suit – allegedly spit on four people

Image 1 of 3

 

A victim told police that the woman pictured in the green bathing suit bit someone on the bus.

The altercation occurred on Saturday around 6 p.m. on 131st Street in the beach town. 

Police are now searching for the suspects. They're asking anyone who has information about these women to give them a call. 
 