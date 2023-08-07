Ocean City police are investigating an alleged assault reported on a city bus over the weekend.

A beachgoer – caught on a cellphone camera wearing a white bathing suit – allegedly spit on four people.

A victim told police that the woman pictured in the green bathing suit bit someone on the bus.

The altercation occurred on Saturday around 6 p.m. on 131st Street in the beach town.

Police are now searching for the suspects. They're asking anyone who has information about these women to give them a call.

