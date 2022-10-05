Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer.

According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.

The elderly woman told police the imposters stole $5,000 from her. Officers released a photo they say the victim was able to take of one of the women.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the woman in the photo is asked to contact Det. Swidarski at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be emailed to police at LPDTips@laurel.md.us.